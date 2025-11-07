The company recently expanded on its Sanofi partnership to include its Matrix-M adjuvant in Sanofi’s pandemic influenza vaccine candidate program and renegotiated its deal with Takeda in a bid to grow revenues from the latter's activities involving Nuvaxovid vaccine in Japan.

CEO John C. Jacobs noted that over the past eight quarters, the company has achieved approximately $1.1 billion in non-dilutive cash flow, including $800 million from its partnerships.

For the third quarter, the company reported total revenue of $70 million, including $48 million from Sanofi, $6 million from Takeda, and $2 million from other partners.

Novavax now expects full-year adjusted revenue in the $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion range.



Novavax (NVAX) CEO John C. Jacobs on Thursday detailed the company’s efforts beyond its COVID-19 vaccine, including expanding partnerships with Sanofi and Takeda.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Our new strategy is centered on amplifying the impact of our technology platform through collaborations with other biopharmaceutical companies and a new diversified pipeline, and this represents a strategic and thoughtful departure away from a single focus on the resource-intense commercialization of one product, our COVID-19 vaccine,” the CEO said.

Jacobs noted that over the past eight quarters, the company has achieved approximately $1.1 billion in non-dilutive cash flow, including $800 million from its partnerships in the form of upfront payments and milestones earned to date.

The company recently expanded on its Sanofi partnership to include its Matrix-M adjuvant in Sanofi’s pandemic influenza vaccine candidate program. It also renegotiated its deal with Takeda in a bid to grow revenues from the latter's activities involving Nuvaxovid vaccine in Japan.

Q3 Numbers

For the third quarter, the company reported total revenue of $70 million, including $48 million from Sanofi, $6 million from Takeda, and $2 million from other partners. This marks a dip from the $80 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, but above an analyst estimate of $44.87 million.

The company now expects full-year adjusted revenue in the $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion range, up from its previous guidance of $1 billion to $1.05 billion. This is primarily owing to better than previously expected licensing, royalty, and other revenue.

The company’s loss per share came in at $1.25 in the third quarter, above an expected loss of $1.13.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVAX stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

NVAX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:12 p.m. ET on Nov. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

NVAX stock is down by about 4% this year and by about 14% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<