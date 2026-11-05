Novavax Q3 revenue fell 3% to $68.3 million, but significantly beat Wall Street’s estimates of $50.4 million, according to Fiscal.ai

Novavax increased its adjusted licensing, royalties and other revenue forecast to $170 million to $180 million from $155 million to $175 million.

The firm’s net loss narrowed to $0.19 per share, beating consensus estimates of a $0.35 per-share loss.

Novavax expects to begin human trials of its experimental C. difficile vaccine by next year.

Novavax (NVAX) was on investors’ radar on Thursday, after the company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook by more than 50% at the upper end, supported by growing revenue opportunities from vaccine licensing partnerships.

Novavax raised its full-year 2026 adjusted revenue outlook to $385 million to $415 million from its earlier guidance of $235 million to $275 million.

It also increased its adjusted licensing, royalties, and other revenue forecast to $170 million to $180 million, up from $155 million to $175 million.

However, NVAX shares were down 4% at the time of writing, tracking a broader biotech selloff. The State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) was down 3%.

Sanofi Milestone In Focus

The higher guidance is on the back of a $125 million milestone earned last month after Sanofi initiated a Phase 3 European trial of its influenza-COVID-19 vaccine. Sanofi plans to begin a U.S. Phase 3 trial in 2027, potentially unlocking another $225 million payment for Novavax if the launch is successful.

Beyond Sanofi, Novavax signed a licensing agreement with Pfizer in January and is exploring applications for its immune-boosting Matrix-M technology in infectious diseases and cancer. Novavax is eligible to receive up to $500 million in development and sales milestones from the partnership.

CEO John Jacobs told Reuters that securing additional licensing partners remains central to the company’s strategy.

NVAX’s Q3 Loss Narrows

Novavax reported third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $68.3 million, down about 3% from a year earlier, but significantly above Wall Street’s estimates of $50.4 million, according to Fiscal.ai. Its net loss narrowed to $0.19 per share, beating consensus estimates of a $0.35-per-share loss.

The company also reiterated plans to reduce annual non-GAAP research and administrative expenses from $408 million in 2025 to $150 million to $200 million by 2028.

Novavax expects to begin human trials of its experimental C. difficile vaccine by next year. The vaccine targets a bacterial infection that can cause severe diarrhea and inflammation of the colon. Early-stage data reported in September 2026 showed strong immune responses and protection against the infection in preclinical models.

Retail Turns Bullish On NVAX

Despite the slide after the opening bell, retail sentiment surrounding NVAX on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user highlighted the prospects of licensing deals, adding that every such deal could create “tremendous financial leverage.”

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained about 43% so far in 2026.

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