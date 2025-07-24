According to Novavax, there have been 70 confirmed total reported human cases in the U.S., and one death associated with H5N1 avian pandemic influenza infection.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday announced preclinical data demonstrating that the company’s H5N1 bird flu vaccine candidate induced robust immune responses in nonhuman primates.

H5N1 is a highly pathogenic and dynamic bird flu virus. It is particularly of concern due to its potential to mutate into a strain adapted for sustained human-to-human transmission.

NVAX shares traded as high as $8.45 on Thursday before paring back gains. The stock traded nearly 2% lower on Thursday afternoon, at the time of writing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment regarding NVAX has trended within extremely bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume has risen from high to extremely high levels. According to Stocktwits data, retail chatter about NVAX has increased by 238% over the past 24 hours.

NVAX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:05 p.m. ET on July 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user believes that the stock is undervalued.

According to Novavax, the vaccine candidate induced robust immune responses by either single or two-dose intranasal (IN) or intramuscular (IM) administration in non-human primates. A single dose of the vaccine administered by either the IN or IM routes induced neutralizing antibody responses, at or above the levels generally considered to be a protective antibody response. The data showed even higher levels of immunity after two doses.

The data suggested that even a single intranasal dose has the potential to provide protective immunity in individuals previously exposed to seasonal influenza either by vaccination or infection, the company said.

Furthermore, data showed that the vaccine candidate elicited broad antibody responses, suggesting its potential to protect against further evolved variants of the virus.

Novavax added that it intends to pursue funding, partnership, and licensing opportunities for its H5N1 vaccine candidate.

NVAX stock is down 5% this year and by about 50% over the past 12 months.

