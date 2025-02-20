Noodles & Company Stock Gains As Former Burger King Exec Takes Over As President And COO — Retail Stays Reserved

Joe Christina will be responsible for overseeing the brand’s operations and human resources

Noodles & Company Stock Gains As Former Burger King Exec Takes Over As President And COO — Retail Stays Reserved
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Noodles & Company (NDLS) rose 1.2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the announcement of Joe Christina as its new president and COO, but retail sentiment remained subdued.

In his role, Christina will be responsible for overseeing operations and human resources.

According to a company statement, Christina, formerly a SVP of Franchise Operations for the West Division at Burger King, has extensive background in quick service and fast-casual restaurant space “with more than three decades of leadership experience.”

His experience spans operations, financial management, marketing, human resources, and franchise leadership.

“Joe is a highly accomplished leader with deep operational expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the restaurant industry,” said Drew Madsen, Noodles & Company’s CEO. “His experience as both a CEO and operations leader makes him uniquely positioned to further elevate our foundation of operations excellence, strengthen our team culture, and unlock the significant growth opportunities ahead.”

Christina’s appointment is also aimed at helping the company with the “successful execution” of its new menu introduction in the first half of this year, said the company.

In 2013, Christina joined Church’s Chicken as EVP of U.S. operations, before being promoted to CEO and president.  Most recently, Christina served as CEO of Tijuana Flats.

Christina has succeeded Brad West, who announced his retirement last year and is staying on as chief of staff through June 2025.

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained subdued in the ‘bearish’ zone. Message volume inched up slightly in the ‘extremely low’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-20 at 1.51.25 PM.png NDLS sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 20

“Their people-first culture deeply resonates with me. By focusing on operations excellence, menu innovation, and expanding catering, we will unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable, long-term success," Christina said, adding that “Noodles is a standout concept with a strong foundation, a highly differentiated menu, and significant growth potential.”

Noodles & Company has over 460 restaurants and 7,000 employees.

Noodles & Company stock is up 179% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MP Materials Q4 Revenue Expected To Rise, But Earnings Could Tumble: Retail Stays Bearish Ahead Of Results

MP Materials Q4 Revenue Expected To Rise, But Earnings Could Tumble: Retail Stays Bearish Ahead Of Results

SM Energy Stock Gains After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

SM Energy Stock Gains After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings Likely To Decline, But Analyst Says Expect A Surprise In 2025: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings Likely To Decline, But Analyst Says Expect A Surprise In 2025: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Valaris Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail Chatter Rises

Valaris Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail Chatter Rises

Candel Therapeutics Stock Rallies On Canaccord’s Vote Of Confidence In Lead Cancer Drug: Retail Traders Rejoice

Candel Therapeutics Stock Rallies On Canaccord’s Vote Of Confidence In Lead Cancer Drug: Retail Traders Rejoice

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH)

Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth RBA

Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to save face ddr

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to cover up

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit dmn

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

Recent Videos

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon