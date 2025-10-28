Nokia said it will issue about 166 million new shares to Nvidia at a price of $6.01 each.

Nvidia (NVDA) announced on Tuesday that it will make a $1 billion equity investment in Nokia (NOK), acquiring a 2.9% stake in the Finnish telecom equipment maker.

NOK’s stock jumped nearly 18% after the news and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the shares surged within the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, accompanied by chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Nokia said it will issue about 166 million new shares to Nvidia at a price of $6.01 each. These shares will be delivered in the form of American Depositary Shares and are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Paris, and the New York Stock Exchange once registered.

Nokia said proceeds from the investment will be used to accelerate development of its 5G and 6G radio access network (RAN) software and strengthen its position in AI and cloud infrastructure. The company plans to allocate part of the capital to broader corporate initiatives aligned with its goal of becoming a key supplier of connectivity solutions for the “AI supercycle.”

The share issuance, approved under Nokia’s existing board authorization from April 2025, showcases Nvidia’s continued expansion into the telecommunications sector.

