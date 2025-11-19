Nokia said it now expects to grow its annual comparable operating profit to a range of €2.7 billion to €3.2 billion by 2028.

Nokia (NOK) announced on Wednesday that it was simplifying its operational model into two primary operating segments: Network Infrastructure and Mobile Infrastructure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company, which is holding its Capital Markets Day 2025, said that changes to its operating segments and strategies are intended to position it to lead the AI-driven transformation of networks and capture the value of the “AI supercycle.”

Shares of Nokia fell nearly 4% in premarket trading. Nokia said it now expects to grow its annual comparable operating profit to a range of €2.7 billion ($3.13 billion) to €3.2 billion by 2028.

€1 = $1.16<

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<