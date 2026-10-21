According to The Fly, Baird raised its price target on Northrop Grumman to $675 from $550, citing its Q3 ‘beat and raise’ results and management’s long-term growth outlook for 2027 and 2028.

Baird upgraded NOC to an ‘Outperform’ rating from ‘Neutral’.

The firm said Northrop Grumman’s backlog provides revenue visibility more than twice annual revenue, supporting multi-year growth targets through 2028.

Koyfin data shows that 14 of the 26 analysts covering NOC rate it a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while 11 recommend ‘Hold’.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) shares drew investor attention on Wednesday after Baird upgraded the stock to an ‘Outperform’ rating from a ‘Neutral’ rating following the company’s third-quarter(Q3) earnings report on Tuesday.

According to The Fly, Baird raised its price target to $675 from $550, citing the defense contractor’s Q3 ‘beat and raise’ results and management’s positive commentary on long-term growth in 2027 and 2028.

NOC shares traded marginally higher in premarket trading on Wednesday, while the stock has gained more than 9% over the past week.

According to Koyfin data, 14 of the 26 analysts covering NOC rate the stock a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while 11 recommend ‘Hold’.

Baird Sees Favorable Risk/Reward In Northrop Grumman

According to The Fly, Baird said Northrop Grumman’s record backlog provides visibility exceeding two times annual revenue, giving management confidence to provide multi-year revenue growth targets through 2028.

Baird said it sees a favorable risk/reward profile for the stock at current share levels.

According to a report published by Investing.com, Baird said cost assumptions for Northrop Grumman’s franchise programs appeared unchanged, with no meaningful estimated costs at completion reported.

The firm also said a large charge related to the B-21 program appeared less likely in the coming quarters, the report added.

Northrop Grumman’s Q3 Highlights

Northrop Grumman reported third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $11.1 billion, a 7% increase from a year earlier, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $7.89, up from $7.67. Revenue matched Fiscal.ai estimates, while earnings exceeded the $7.18 consensus estimate.

The company also raised its 2026 segment operating income guidance to $4.94 billion–$5.04 billion from $4.85 billion–$5 billion and increased its mark-to-market-adjusted EPS outlook to $29.35-$29.75 from $28.60-$29.10.

During the third quarter, Northrop Grumman completed the first full vertical assembly of an inert Sentinel missile at Vandenberg Space Force Base and received U.S. Air Force approval on Sentinel design maturity for first flight to proceed in 2027.

Looking ahead, Northrop Grumman projects sales growth of 5%–7% in 2027, with higher sales expected across all four business segments, CFO John Greene said during the earnings call.

How Retail Views NOC

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward NOC shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘High’.

NOC shares have dropped over 7% year-to-date.

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