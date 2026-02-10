Nektar announced positive results from the 36-week blinded maintenance period of the 52-week REZOLVE-AD study of its experimental drug, rezpegaldesleukin.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc. (NKTR) shares rose more than 14% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade after the company reported positive results from its long-term atopic dermatitis trial.

Retail sentiment around Nektar Therapeutics trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels. The NKTR stock was among the top ten trending tickers on the platform.

