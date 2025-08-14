The new ES8 will offer six and seven-seat configurations, a bigger footprint than its predecessor, and the same 102-kWh battery pack used in Nio’s ET9 sedan.

Nio is set to unveil the third-generation ES8 SUV on Aug.21 in Chengdu, China, giving the public its first look before the official launch at Nio Day 2025 next month.

The event will highlight the latest design, performance, and technology upgrades for the company’s flagship SUV, first introduced in 2017 and revamped on the NT 2.0 platform in 2022, CnEVPost reported.

CEO William Li is currently driving the new ES8 with his team toward Mount Everest to demonstrate its long-distance capabilities supported by Nio’s battery swap network, covering 1,723 km so far.

The updated ES8 is larger than its predecessor, offering six- and seven-seat options, and will feature a 102-kWh battery pack with a 635 km CLTC range, the same one used in Nio’s ET9 sedan.

The model starts at 498,000 yuan ($69,450) and delivered 4,199 units in the first seven months of 2025, down 19.94% year-on-year, though July sales hit a 2024 high of 1,090 units.

While Nio gears up for the ES8’s next-generation debut, its Onvo sub-brand is grappling with extended delivery times for the flagship L90 SUV, with Chinese customers now waiting eight to ten weeks after placing orders, up from the initial four to six weeks.

The delay follows strong demand after the July 31 launch and the Aug. 1 start of deliveries. Onvo president Shen Fei has set a goal of more than 10,000 L90 deliveries in August, a milestone seen as crucial to Nio’s aim of turning a profit in the fourth quarter.

Nio delivered 21,017 vehicles in July, up from 20,498 a year earlier, including 12,675 units from the premium Nio brand and 5,976 from the Onvo brand.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

Nio’s stock has risen 6% so far in 2025.

