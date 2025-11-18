Stocktwits users highlighted ongoing bearish momentum and persistent short-selling pressure.

Nio fell in Hong Kong as Firefly’s right-hand-drive export plans failed to lift sentiment.

Onvo’s upcoming L90 special-edition debut at the Guangzhou auto show did little to offset the weakness.

Stocktwits users highlighted ongoing bearish momentum and persistent short-selling pressure.

Nio shares fell 3.8% in Hong Kong on Tuesday after its Firefly compact-EV brand outlined new export plans for right-hand-drive markets, a development that failed to lift sentiment despite Onvo’s upcoming model debut at the Guangzhou auto show.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares closed down for an eighth straight session on Monday, slipping 1.3% to $6.08 before inching 0.3% higher after hours.

Firefly Details Right-Hand-Drive Expansion

Firefly said it shipped its first batch of right-hand-drive vehicles to Singapore and plans to enter Thailand and the United Kingdom in 2026. CEO Daniel Jin said the brand would “significantly ramp up” efforts in markets without tariff barriers, listing Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia as priorities, according to a Reuters report.

He did not give expected sales volumes and said demand would take time to build as consumer trust develops.

Firefly has sold 26,242 units in China since its December 2024 launch. Small batches were delivered to Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium earlier this year, but expansion slowed after the European Commission imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs in late 2024, Jin said.

Profitability Pressure Continues

Nio has been adding lower-priced brands, including the Onvo and Firefly, to support volume as competition intensifies. Group deliveries hit a record 40,397 vehicles last month, nearly double a year earlier. The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $697.2 million but has said it expects to break even in the fourth quarter.

Onvo’s Special Edition L90 Tease

The Firefly announcement came as Nio’s Onvo sub-brand said it will unveil a special-edition L90 large SUV at the Guangzhou auto show beginning Friday, CnEVPost noted.

The L90, launched July 31, delivered 10,575 units in August, 10,997 in September and 11,776 in October. Production constraints pushed the planned launch of the L80 five-seat SUV into the first half of next year.

Stocktwits Traders Brace For Another Red Session

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

One user predicted, “markets are red tomorrow. another day of sell offs. sad but true.”

Another user said the stock remained stuck in a years-long downtrend, noting bears had regained control after every rally and that a large short position continued to weigh on sentiment. The user added that long-term holders were still waiting for 2026 to become a potential turning point.

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 39% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<