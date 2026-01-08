The expansion adds two new right-hand drive markets to Nio’s global footprint.

Nio plans to launch EVs in Australia and New Zealand in the second half of 2026.

The company will enter Thailand in March as part of its overseas expansion.

Nio said new markets are chosen only when commercial viability is assured.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. rose 0.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it will enter the Australian and New Zealand markets, pushing into regions where Tesla already has a strong foothold.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Australia, New Zealand Launch Planned For 2026

Nio will launch its electric vehicles in Australia and New Zealand, likely in the second half of 2026, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an interview with Chris Chen, the company’s head of global business.

The expansion adds two new right-hand drive markets to Nio’s global footprint. Chen also said Nio will enter Thailand in March with the launch of vehicles under its Firefly sub-brand, which the company is using as a spearhead for international expansion.

Australia EV Market Dominated By Tesla

Nio’s planned entry into Australia and New Zealand puts it into markets where Tesla already has a strong foothold. Tesla’s Model Y has been Australia’s best-selling EV for three straight years.

In August 2025, Tesla rolled out its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software in Australia and New Zealand, with owners logging more than one million kilometers using the system within two weeks of public release.

Firefly Leads Push Into Right-Hand Drive Markets

Nio launched its first right-hand drive model last week under the Firefly brand at the Singapore Motorshow 2026. The Firefly EV is the only model under the sub-brand and represents Nio’s first right-hand drive vehicle.

The company started mass production of the right-hand-drive version of the Firefly EV in November 2025, and the first batch was shipped to Singapore. The model will go on sale in Singapore near the 2026 Chinese New Year, and the left-hand drive version has started deliveries in Europe.

Nio has said that Firefly will also enter the UK and Thailand in 2026, focusing on right-hand-drive markets that are not subject to tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Overseas Expansion Accelerates Amid China Competition

Most of Nio’s prior international expansion has focused on Europe and the Middle East. The company aims to expand its presence to 40 countries and regions by the end of the year, Nio said earlier this week after celebrating the production of its one-millionth vehicle.

CEO William Li said Nio will enter new markets only when commercial viability is assured, adding that Firefly can meet that threshold in most regions.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of January 8| Source: Stocktwits

One user said the pullback could be driven by profit-taking from investors who bought the stock in the $3 range last spring.

Another user highlighted that Nio has built 3,648 battery swap stations, delivered over 1 million vehicles, and is still trading around $4 a share, below its IPO price.

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has risen nearly 2% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<