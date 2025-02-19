Nike Stock Surges On SKIMS Tie-Up: Retail Bulls See Big Boost From Kim Kardashian

Shares of Nike (NKE) jumped more than 6% on Tuesday after the sportswear giant said it was partnering with celebrity Kim Kardashian's apparel company SKIMS to launch NikeSKIMS, an exclusive line focused on apparel, footwear, and accessories, reviving retail sentiment.

According to a joint statement, the idea of a partnership came about as Nike and SKIMS began exploring options such as its Jordan Brand and Converse, among others, underscored by Nike’s focus on innovation and “inclusivity.”

According to the statement, NikeSKIMS plans to launch its first collection in the U.S. at select retail locations this spring, followed by a global expansion push in 2026.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volume increased to ‘high’ from ‘low’

NKE sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 18 as of 10:50 pm ET

One Stocktwits commenter was optimistic about the SKIMS brand power, particularly with the younger audience.

“More than a partnership, the new brand will set a new standard in the global fitness and activewear industry with an extensive line of training apparel, footwear and accessories,” said a joint statement.

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and CEO of SKIMS, said, “Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women…This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering [a] product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body.”

NikeSKIMS will build on the company’s women-focused fitness apparel, footwear, along with fresh women’s sportswear styles such as the Air Max Muse and Air Superfly.

Nike stock is up 4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos