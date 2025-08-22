Analysts expect Nifty to remain range-bound near 25,000. Pharma stocks may stay firm while autos and FMCG remain under pressure.

Indian equity markets ended a volatile expiry session in the green on Thursday, with the Nifty index holding above the 25,000 mark. Will markets maintain the momentum for the seventh straight session? SEBI-registered analysts shared the trade setup for Friday on Stocktwits

The Trade Setup

Analyst Dipak Takodara noted that the market spent most of Thursday in a tight range as it was the weekly options expiry. The Nifty moved within 100 points and closed almost flat near 25,100, exactly around its maximum pain level, showing that option writers kept control. Bank Nifty also settled close to 56,000 (maximum pain), but with mild weakness. Volatility remained low (India VIX at 11.37), showing no signs of panic.

For Thursday, Takodara said that the focus will be on how indices behave after expiry. Nifty has support around 25,000–24,900 and resistance at 25,150–25,250, while Bank Nifty supports are at 55,500–55,000 with resistance at 56,000–56,300.

Traders should watch 25,100 on Nifty and 55,800 on Bank Nifty as key deciding levels — holding above them may bring buying momentum, but slipping below supports could trigger selling pressure. Pharma stocks may remain firm, while autos and FMCG may stay weak. Overall, he expects a range-bound but slightly volatile session, and advised traders to avoid chasing breakouts unless levels are crossed with volume.

Markets: Where From Here?

Bharat Sharma of Stockace Financial Services highlighted that from a positional perspective, the approach remains positive, though caution remains around the crucial 25,000 support level. Major support for this upward streak is seen at 24,800, which is aligned with the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). On the upside, resistance is seen at 25,200-25,400. If the Nifty index crosses these two levels successfully, the momentum could accelerate significantly.

For intraday trade on Friday, Sharma identified immediate support at 25,060 (50-day EMA on the 15-minute timeframe). Below this, the index could move to 25,000 - 24,980, followed by the next supports at 24,920-24,880-24,800 in case of sharp declines. On the upside, he sees the market rangebound between 25,080 and 25,150.

He added that a meaningful rally is possible only above 25,150, which, if crossed, could open the path to 25,200-25,250-25,300. Sharma said that the market needs fresh triggers to move higher and sustain the momentum, which could come in the form of some positive news or an increase in open interest (OI).

Until the market moves decisively above 25,000, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with a breach below this level raising the risk of a retreat toward the main support around 24,800. He concluded that it is likely that the market will hold above the 25,000 mark for a few sessions as it searches for fresh momentum.

Trading Strategy

Ashish Kyal noted that the hourly pattern shows a complete Neowave pattern from the lows of 22,000. Prices are moving up in the form of wave e that can reach towards 25,700 & higher levels. He said that the short-term dips will be opportunities to buy for a bigger upmove as long as the gap near 24,840 is intact.

A&Y Market Research identified intraday Nifty resistance between 25,308-25,322, with support at 25,009-25,075. For the Bank Nifty, they see resistance at 55,850-55,921, with support at 55,443-55,557.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <