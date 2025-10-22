The NHL’s multiyear licensing deals with Kalshi and Polymarket are set to be announced on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The National Hockey League (NHL) has reportedly inked licensing deals with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket as an attempt to boost the efforts of these companies to challenge established sportsbook giants like DraftKings (DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment’s (FLUT) FanDuel.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the deal would be announced on Wednesday, and the NHL, by entering the multiyear deals, would become the first major U.S. professional sports league to permit prediction markets to use its trademarks.

Details On The Licensing Deals

The report noted that both Kalshi and its rival Polymarket will have NHL’s permission to use its logo, terms such as “NHL” and “Stanley Cup,” and names of individual teams. The NHL also maintains licensing partnerships with major sportsbook operators, including DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM, the Wall Street Journal said.

“Prediction markets are here to stay,” said President of NHL Business Keith Wachtel, according to the Wall Street Journal. He added that partnering with Kalshi and Polymarket would boost the NHL’s fan base to the “tech-savvy” users of prediction markets.

