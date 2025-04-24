For 2025, NextEra expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.45 to $3.70.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) reported upbeat first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, supported by strong operational performances from FPL and NextEra Energy Resources.

Revenue increased 9% year over year (YoY) to $6.25 billion during the quarter but failed to meet a Wall Street estimate of $6.63 billion. Earnings came in at $0.99 per share versus an estimated $0.92. However, net income fell to $833 million compared to $2.27 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

CEO John Ketchum said that amid strong demand across all sectors of the U.S. economy, NextEra Energy Resources had a strong origination quarter, adding approximately 3.2 gigawatts of new renewables and storage to its backlog.

“(We) will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in each year through 2027, while maintaining our strong balance sheet and credit ratings,” he said.

The company’s backlog now totals roughly 28 gigawatts (GW).

Amongst the segments, FPL saw its operating revenue increase to $3.99 billion compared to $3.83 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Net income rose to $1.32 billion from $1.17 billion in the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, NextEra Energy Resources’ operating revenue rose to $2.16 billion compared to $1.86 billion in the first quarter of 2024. However, net income declined to $172 million compared to $966 million in the prior-year quarter.

For 2025, NextEra expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.45 to $3.70. For 2026 and 2027, the company anticipates adjusted EPS in the ranges of $3.63 to $4.00 and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively.

NextEra stock has lost over 5% in 2025 but has gained nearly 2% in the past 12 months.

