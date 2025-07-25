NC605 boosted bone density and quality, including improved cortical thickness and reduced bone fragility.

NextCure, Inc. stock surged nearly 45% in Thursday's extended trading session after the biopharma firm unveiled new preclinical results showing its experimental antibody may offer a more effective treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), a rare genetic condition also known as brittle bone disease.

In studies using a well-established mouse model of OI, NextCure stated that its NC605 candidate improved bone strength and quality, and reduced fracture rates, outperforming current experimental treatments, such as anti-sclerostin.

Key findings from the study:

NC605 boosted bone density and quality, including improved cortical thickness and reduced bone fragility.

Fracture incidence was lower in mice treated with a surrogate antibody compared to those receiving anti-sclerostin or placebo.

NC605 showed the potential to both prevent bone loss and promote new, stronger bone formation.

"There is currently no standard of care approved by the FDA for patients with OI," said Dr. Priyanka Kothari, Director of Translational Research at NextCure. "NC605 has the potential to provide significant therapeutic benefit for patients."

On Stocktwits, NextCure was among the top 10 trending tickers late Thursday, with sentiment turning 'extremely bullish' (94/100) and hitting its highest level this year, while message volume spiked.

NXTC's retail following on the platform also rose by 2% following the news.

Still, NextCure stock has shed over 43% of its value this year.

