NEXT Stock Draws Attention After Outlining Rio Grande LNG Facility Development Plans: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

The Rio Grande LNG Facility lies on the north shore of the Brownsville Ship Channel in south Texas and is located on 984 acres of land, which has been leased long-term. The facility also includes 15,000 feet of frontage on the Brownsville Ship Channel.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) drew investor attention on Friday after the company outlined its development plans for expansion capacity at the Rio Grande LNG Facility site beyond Trains 1 through 5.

Train refers to a liquefaction unit that converts natural gas into liquefied natural gas. The company said it is currently developing and preparing to start the permitting process for Train 6 and the development of Trains 7 and 8.

CEO Matt Schatzman said that Train 6 is being developed inside the existing levee at the site, which is expected to provide advantages in site preparation and expected economics.

“We plan to pre-file an application with the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission (FERC) for Train 6 this year. Trains 7 and 8 are being developed on the site outside of the existing levee. Additionally, we expect to explore options for the development of up to two additional trains at our site beyond Train 8,” he explained.

The company is also working with multiple potential commercial counterparties to progress Trains 4 and 5 toward positive final investment decisions (FIDs). “…We believe we are well positioned to secure commercial support for both trains,” the CEO added.

Following the announcement, NEXT stock rose nearly 4% in Friday’s pre-market session. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bearish’ territory (34/100).

NEXT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:46 a.m. ET on Feb. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

NEXT stock has lost over 12% in 2025 but is up over 55% over the past year.

