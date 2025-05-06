CEO Kyle Gano highlighted record new patient starts for Ingrezza and noted positive early response to the launch of Crenessity, positioning the company for sustained growth.

Retail chatter surrounding Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) surged on Monday following the company’s strong Q1 performance, which saw revenue of $572.6 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $560.97 million.

The performance was driven by record patient starts for Ingrezza, its treatment for tardive dyskinesia — a movement disorder — marking a strong start to the year.

CEO Kyle Gano attributed the solid Q1 performance to a high number of new patient enrollments for Ingrezza, noting that this momentum positions the company well for the remainder of 2025.

He reaffirmed the company’s 2025 Ingrezza net sales guidance at between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion.

Gano also provided an update on Crenessity, the company’s newly launched treatment for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

He said the early reception from the CAH community had been positive, further bolstering the company’s revenue prospects.

The combination of Ingrezza and Crenessity, according to Gano, sets the stage for “near- and long-term revenue growth.”

Additionally, Neurocrine highlighted its ongoing registrational programs for osavampator and NBI-568, along with its advancing early- to mid-stage pipeline.

Shares of Neurocrine closed at $109.75 on Monday, gaining 0.06%. However, in after-hours trading, the stock surged to $123.51, up 12.54%.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was described as "extremely bullish" amid high message volume.

One user noted that they were waiting for the stock to reach $150, expressing a bullish outlook.

Another watcher, Golden Trades Capital, also chimed in, noting that the momentum behind Neurocrine was exactly what biotech investors seek.

According to Koyfin, the company holds an average analyst rating of 4.48 on 5, based on coverage from 25 analysts.

Of the analysts, 7 rate the stock as "Strong Buy," 15 as "Buy," and 3 as "Hold," with no analysts issuing "Sell" or "Strong Sell" ratings.

Shares of Neurocrine have fallen 20.4% so far this year.

