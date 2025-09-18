The Delaware-based cybersecurity firm raised $908 million through the IPO, with 47.8 million shares on offer.

Netskope Inc.’s (NTSK) shares made a strong debut on Nasdaq on Thursday, listing at $23 apiece.

At the time of writing, Netskope’s shares were hovering at $23, or 21% higher compared to the issue price of $19.

The Delaware-based cybersecurity firm raised $908 million through its initial public offering (IPO), with 47.8 million shares on offer.

