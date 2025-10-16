The company said that the job cuts include 12,000 white-collar professionals across functions and geographies, driving annual savings of CHF 1 billion by the end of 2027.

Nestle SA (NSRGY) U.S.-listed shares jumped nearly 9% in early trading on Thursday after the consumer goods giant announced a planned global headcount reduction of 16,000 over the next two years.

The company said that the job cuts include 12,000 white-collar professionals across functions and geographies, driving annual savings of CHF 1 billion ($1.26 billion) by the end of 2027 and a further 4,000 headcount reduction as part of ongoing productivity initiatives in manufacturing and supply chain.

“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster. This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount over the next two years,” CEO Philipp Navratil said.

“We will do this with respect and transparency. Along with other measures, we are working to substantially reduce our costs, and today we are increasing our savings target to CHF 3.0 billion by the end of 2027,” he added.

