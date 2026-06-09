The companies are launching a “Physical AI Living Lab” program and are offering their resources to robotics startups.

The inaugural lab initiative is a six-month program for UK and European robotics startups starting in September this year.

The lab will run on Nebius's UK-based infrastructure, built on the chip maker’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in the initial phase.

Engineers from both companies will provide technical guidance to the startups throughout the program.

Shares of neo-cloud infrastructure company Nebius (NBIS) are in the spotlight on Tuesday after the company announced a joint initiative with chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) to drive breakthroughs in physical artificial intelligence technologies.

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NBIS stock has declined over 16% over the past week but surged nearly 4% in current premarket trading. NVDA was down more than 6% for the same period and was trading up nearly 1% at the time of writing.

Introducing Physical AI Living Lab

The initiative is a six-month program for UK and European robotics startups to leverage AI resources from the companies, including Nvidia’s simulation software and Nebius's GPU cloud infrastructure. Engineers from both companies will provide technical guidance to the startups throughout the program.

The first group of participating startups will work hands-on with Nvidia’s technologies to deploy their physical AI workloads starting in September this year. The lab will run on Nebius's UK-based infrastructure, built on Nvidia’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in the initial phase.

Why It Matters

Nvidia and Nebius highlighted that most early-stage robotics companies working to advance physical AI lack access to large-scale simulation, synthetic data, and faster compute power. That’s the gap Physical AI Living Lab intends to fill, and the companies intend to expand this initiative to other regions over time.

“Most robotics teams can build a strong model — the bottleneck is getting the simulation, synthetic data, and compute in place to take it further,” said Evan Helda, Head of Physical AI at Nebius. “The Living Lab is built around that problem: founders get the full NVIDIA physical AI stack on Nebius AI Cloud and direct time with our engineers, so they spend time building robots, not assembling infrastructure.”

“By removing the compute and tooling barriers that usually slow robotics companies down, we're giving UK startups a clear path from promising prototype to deployed systems that can move the needle for the UK economy and society," said Anthony Hills, Director, UK&I, at Nvidia.

What Retail Thinks About NBIS and NVDA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about NBIS remained ‘neutral,’ while it turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ on NVDA over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform, commenting on the announcement, said Nebius “isn't just another AI cloud provider—it's becoming the infrastructure layer for the next wave of physical AI and robotics.”

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NBIS stock has more than doubled in value so far this year, while NVDA has risen nearly 12%, outperforming the S&P 500.

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