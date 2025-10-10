The Delhi High Court dismissed Roche’s appeal, clearing the final legal hurdle for its generic Risdiplam launch

Natco Pharma’s shares surged 6.3% to ₹864.8 on Friday, after the Delhi High Court cleared the way for the company to develop the generic version of a drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Green Light To Launch Affordable Generic Risdiplam In India

NATCO Pharma has received legal clearance to launch the generic version of Risdiplam, a drug used for treating SMA.

The Commercial Appellate Division of the Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal by Swiss pharmaceutical company F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG on October 9, effectively removing the last legal hurdle for NATCO to market the drug in India, according to an official press statement.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court, in a judgment dated March 24, had denied Roche’s plea for an injunction, highlighting the invalidity of the patent and emphasizing public interest.

The court noted that Roche’s pricing made Risdiplam largely inaccessible and unaffordable to Indian patients, a concern critical in a country where spinal muscular atrophy remains one of the leading causes of infant mortality due to neuron degeneration.

With the appellate bench’s recent ruling, NATCO has announced an immediate launch of Risdiplam at a maximum retail price of ₹15,900. Additionally, NATCO plans to provide further discounts to eligible patients under its patient access programme, aiming to expand treatment reach for those who cannot bear the full cost.

What Is The Retail Mood?

The stock saw its biggest intra-day jump since February this year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to ‘bullish’ after the verdict. It was’ neutral’ a day earlier.

NATCO Pharma's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 10:45 a.m. IST ON October 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

However, the stock has been under heavy selling pressure, declining nearly 40% so far this year.

