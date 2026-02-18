Data from Stocktwits indicated retail sentiment was stabilizing for SPY and QQQ.

Investors are tracking a slew of fresh economic data and closely watching Fed minutes.

Markets are searching for clarity on the timing of potential rate cuts.

Nvidia exits Arm and Applied Digital while deepening ties with Meta.



U.S. stock futures were edging higher early Wednesday as investors braced for the release of a host of economic data, including the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, Dow futures were up 0.1%, and Russell 2000 futures were flat with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has moderated to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Nvidia (NVDA): The chip giant has made significant changes in its portfolio, exiting Applied Digital (APLD) and Arm Holdings (ARM), while disclosing new positions in Intel (INTC) and Nokia.

Meta Platforms (META): The company is committing to ‘millions’ of Nvidia processors, doubling down on its deal with the chip giant. On the other hand, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify in Los Angeles today. The lawsuit alleges that the company’s platform is addictive for children.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW): Shares saw a selloff in after-hours trade following a soft 2026 guidance.

Tesla (TSLA): The EV major has avoided a 30-day sales suspension in California after it took ‘corrective action’ in the marketing of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.

Amazon (AMZN): Reports show that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cut their Amaxon stake by over 75%, while Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has increased its holding to 65%.

Apple (AAPL): According to reports, the iPhone maker is developing a trio of AI-powered consumer devices, positioning itself for competition with Meta and Snap.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD): It has rejected a revised bid from Paramount Skydance (PSKY), but has left the door open for a ‘final offer’ within seven days. Keep an eye on Netflix (NFLX) as well in trade today.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX): A biotech-focused investment firm, Cormorant Asset Management, has rebuilt its stake in the company amid takeover rumors.

Watch out for rare earth stocks (CRML) as well. Reports indicate that the U.S. government has proposed a floor price system to reduce dependence on China.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Poet Technologies (POET), Infleqtion (INFQ), Nike (NKE), and UiPath (PATH), among others.

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be monitoring the release of Housing starts at 8:30 am ET, followed by industrial production data at 9:15 am. Traders will also be watching for commentary from Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman’s speech later today. And most importantly, the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s January meeting, which are scheduled to be released at 2 pm.



On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly reports from Analog Devices (ADI), Wingstop (WING), and SolarEdge (SEDG) before the bell. Meanwhile, Carvana (CVNA), eBay (EBAY), DoorDash (DASH), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), among others, report earnings after market close today.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<