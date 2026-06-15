The U.S. and Iran have reached a peace agreement to end the war, with the final signing expected to be on June 19 in Switzerland.

President Donald Trump has said that the critical Strait of Hormuz will reopen after the signing.

U.S. stock futures and Asian markets climbed higher late Sunday following the announcement of the deal.

Oil prices declined sharply after the announcement.

U.S. stock futures climbed in the overnight session heading into Monday and oil prices fell lower after the U.S. and Iran reached a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after months of conflict.

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Dow futures were trading up by 0.73%, S&P 500 futures climbed nearly 1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures traded 1.60% higher as of 8.46 p.m ET.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) all traded in the green.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was also trading 0.59% higher amid ‘neutral’ sentiment at the time of writing.

How Did US Markets Fare Last Week?

On Friday, all three benchmark indexes closed higher following a blockbuster debut of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The Dow led the uptick, closing 0.70% higher after adding more than 350 points. The S&P 500 ended the session 0.50% higher and the Nasdaq was up 0.31% at close.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.70% 51,202.26 S&P 500 0.50% 7,431.46 Nasdaq Composite 0.31% 25,888.84

US Market Drivers

The U.S. and Iran have confirmed that a peace framework to end the war has been reached, which will result in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after more than 16 weeks of being shut.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” said U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday in a post on Truth Social.

The president added that the Strait of Hormuz would be open and that “the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade” would allow ships to pass through the critical waterways. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” he said.

In a separate post, Trump said that the Strait would open on Friday following a signing of the deal.

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!” he said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the deal in a post on X, saying, “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Sharif added that the official signing ceremony will be completed in Switzerland on June 19.

“Markets have been waiting for this news for months, and the relief is already showing, with oil sliding and risk assets catching a bid,” Josh Gilbert, lead analyst for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at eToro Ltd, said to Bloomberg.

“However, this is still a move of optimism, not certainty. The nerves won’t fully settle until the deal is signed, meaning investors should still err on the side of caution,” Gilbert added.

In other news, Anthropic PBC disabled access to its most advanced AI models on Friday, after the Trump administration issued a directive to keep the technology out of reach of all foreign nationals.

The move came amid the mega public launch of SpaceX which debuted on the Nasdaq on Friday at a premium, and climbed as much as 30% higher in the early trading session before closing up about 19% on its first day. Musk’s aerospace company also got added to major index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI.

This week, markets will be focused on the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday, the first under new Chair Kevin Warsh, with a majority of market participants expecting the central bank to keep rates steady.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT): The president’s media company jumped onto the retail radar amid the peace deal announcement as investors actively discussed its wider impact on markets.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): The streaming giant garnered attention on Stocktwits amid a recent development in Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, whereby federal regulators officially cleared the $110 billion deal on Friday. Sentiment around Netflix slumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ territory over 24 hours.

Galaxy Digital Inc. (GLXY): Shares of the company jumped more than 6% in the overnight session late Sunday amid growing optimism around its AI infrastructure business.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX): The company continued to stay high on the retail radar after a historic public debut on Friday. Shares of SpaceX were up more than 4% in the overnight session even as retail sentiment stayed ‘extremely bullish.’

Global Market Trends

Oil prices declined late on Sunday following the peace deal announcement. Brent crude futures expiring in August fell 3.73% to trade at around $84.07 a barrel at the time of writing, while WTI crude futures expiring in July fell 4.45%, trading around $81.10 a barrel.

Meanwhile, yields on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.426%, and gold prices climbed to around $4,292.28 an ounce.

Asian markets soared at the opening on Monday, with South Korea's KOSPI up more than 5% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 4.80% at the time of writing. The SSE Composite index and Australian stocks were also climbing at the open.

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