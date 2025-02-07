NANO Nuclear Energy Taps aRobotics Company To Oversee NY Facility Buildout: Retail’s Neutral After Stock Retreats From Record Highs

NANO Nuclear Energy Taps aRobotics Company To Oversee NY Facility Buildout: Retail’s Neutral After Stock Retreats From Record Highs
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) announced on Thursday it has engaged aRobotics Company to oversee the multimillion dollar buildout of the firm’s recently announced demonstration facility in Westchester County, New York.

aRobotics Company, involved in robotics fabrication, inspection, engineering, and testing, will also assist NANO Nuclear with the fabrication of key components for the demonstration facility.

It will also support ongoing work on NANO Nuclear’s SBIR Phase III project for its Annular Linear Induction Pump (ALIP) technology. The facility is in the final stages of retrofitting and is expected to be operational this spring.

Once the facility’s retrofitting is completed, aRobotics will manage the construction of certain non-nuclear elements crucial to the design and operation of NANO Nuclear’s four reactors in development.

These reactors include ZEUS, ODIN, LOKI MMR, and KRONOS MMR.

Last month, the firm announced the acquisition of crucial intellectual property pertaining to its modular micro-reactor technologies under development.

Nano Nuclear said the patent portfolio grants additional protections surrounding its transportable, compact modular nuclear generator systems and supports variable operations with multiple core configurations and applications, including the generation of electric power and process heat.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment on NNE stock has dipped into the ‘neutral’ territory (50/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago.

NNE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:43 p.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits NNE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:43 p.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

NNE stock hit a record high of about $44.51 in late January but pared some gains over the last few weeks.

Shares of the firm rose nearly 43% in 2025 and have gained over 558% since its listing in May 2024.

