Nano-Cap MicroCloud Hologram's DeepSeek-Fueled Rally Poised To Continue: Retail Excitement Grows Amid Stock Rally

MicroCloud Hologram announced Monday that it plans to adopt the R1 model as the basis for its holographic artificial intelligence application.

First Published Jan 28, 2025, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

Shares of Shenzhen China-based MicroCloud Hologram, Inc. (HOLO) that defied the broader tech rout on Monday, are poised to extend their gains in Tuesday’s session.

In premarket trading, the MicroCloud Hologram stock rose  15.48% to $1.94, after having gained 8.39% to $1.68 in the previous session.

MicroCloud Hologram provides holographic technology services, including holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions, and holographic digital twin technology services.

On Monday, when China’s DeepSeek startup’s R1 large-language model triggered panic in the market, MicroCloud Hologram announced that it plans to adopt the model as the basis for its holographic artificial intelligence (AI) application. The company said it expects the adoption to further enhance its technological strength in holographic digital content generation and interaction, providing users with a more immersive and intelligent holographic experience.

“With R1's deep learning algorithms, HOLO can more accurately capture and reconstruct the geometric information and texture details of 3D objects to generate more realistic and detailed holographic images,” the company said.

MicroCloud Hologram also said the open-source nature of DeepSeek R1 allows it to to collaborate and innovate, potentially helping to perform secondary development and customization based on open-source code of R1 to meet the needs of different customers and scenarios.

In late-December, the company announced its foray into quantum technology with the development of an advanced technological solution that allows the use of a “fast adiabatic driving protocol to achieve coherent control of two heavy hole spin qubits in a double quantum dot (QD) system.”

holo-sentiment.png HOLO sentiment and message volume January 28, premarket as of 6:25 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward MicroCloud Hologram stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volume spiking to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Some users think the DeepSeek adoption provides scope for strong upside potential for MicroHologram stock.

The stock was among the top ten trending tickers on the platform.

MicroCloud Hologram’s stock has fallen about 66% in January after plunging 93% in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

