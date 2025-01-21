Nancy Pelosi Reveals Big Tech Trades With Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet: How Does Retail Sentiment Stack Up?

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 requires lawmakers to disclose their financial assets within 45 days of any transaction.

First Published Jan 21, 2025, 8:57 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 8:57 PM IST

Rep Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), whose investment portfolio is widely tracked by Wall Street due to its superlative returns, recently adjusted her equity holdings, which comprise many high-profile tech stocks. 

The “Periodic Transaction Report” filed by the former House Speaker on behalf of her and her husband, Paul Pelosi showed big trades in search giant Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG), e-commerce behemoth Amazon, Inc. (AMZN), Apple, Inc. (AAPL) and artificial intelligence (AI) frontrunner Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). 

The filing is mandated under the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, which requires lawmakers to disclose their financial assets within 45 days of any transaction. Trades' values are typically mentioned in a range.

The trades disclosed just ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration day revealed the following trades: 

  • Purchase of 50 call options to buy $250,001-$500,000 worth of Alphabet shares with a strike price of $150 and an expiration date of Jan. 26, 2026
  • Purchase of 50 call options to buy $250,001-$500,000 worth of Amazon shares with a strike price of $150 and an expiration date of Jan. 26, 2026
  • Exercised 500 call options and bought $500,001-$1 million worth of Nvidia shares
  • Purchase of 50 call options to buy $1 million-$5 million worth of Nvidia shares
  • Exercised 140 call options and purchased $1 million-$5 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) shares

On the other hand, the Pelosis effected part sales of 31,600 Apple shares, valued between $5 million and $25 million, and 10,000 Nvidia shares, valued at $1 million and $5 million.

All these transactions were made between Dec. 20 and Jan. 14. 

AAPL-sentiment.png AAPL sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025,  as of 10:05 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Apple stock hit an all-time high of $260.10 on Dec. 26 and has since come under selling pressure amid bleak analysts’ views regarding the company’s near-term outlook. 

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock has plummeted to an ‘extremely bearish’ level (19/100), with a ‘normal’ message volume.

Pelosis sold Apple stock on Dec. 31.

Retail sentiment toward Alphabet stock stayed 'bearish' (42/100), although message volume rose to 'high' levels.

googl-sentiment.png GOOGL sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025,  as of 10:05 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, retail is 'bullish' (56/100) on Nvidia stock, reversing from the 'bearish' stance a day ago. The positive sentiment reflected optimism over President Donald Trump rolling back artificial intelligence (AI) regulations. Retail activity as reflected by the message volume was muted.

NVDA-sentiment.png NVDA sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025,  as of 10:05 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

 Amazon stock also elicited 'bullish' sentiment (58/100), an improvement from the ‘bearish' mood seen a day earlier, Message volume also perked up to 'high' levels.

amzn-sentiment.png AMZN sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025,  as of am 10:05 ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward Palo Alto stock stayed at 'neutral' (51/100), with 'normal' message activity.

panw-sentiment.png PANW sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025,  as of 10:05 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

In early trading on Monday, Apple stock slumped 3.46% to $222.02 and Nvidia slid 0.17% to $137.48.

On the other hand, Alphabet rose 1.91% to $199.74, Amazon gained 0.57% to $227.22 and Palo Alto rose 3.83% to $184.07.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

