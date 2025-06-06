U.S. President Donald Trump and Billionaire Elon Musk are expected to speak over a call on Friday, Politico reported, citing White House aides, as signs of thaw emerge after a dramatic online fight between the two powerful figures.

“Oh, it’s okay,” Trump said, responding to Politico’s telephonic query about the rift between him and the biggest donor to his 2024 Presidential campaign.

“It’s going very well, never done better,” the president reportedly said.

Trump’s comments followed urgings by aides to mend relations after the president and the Tesla CEO became involved in a war of words over Trump’s signature tax reform bill, which would provide a boost to defense and the administration’s anti-immigration efforts, among other things.

Musk has called the bill a ‘disgusting abomination’ as it would raise the federal debt by $2.4 trillion over the next decade.

Thursday’s spat began after Trump said he was “very disappointed in Elon” over his criticism of the bill after telling reporters, “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore.”

In response, Musk went as far as calling for the impeachment of the U.S. President, while Trump threatened to cancel the government contracts of Musk’s agencies. The concerns around the rift wiped out $150 billion from Tesla’s market capitalization.

The severe threats prompted key allies, including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, to call for peace. “You’re not wrong,” Musk replied to Ackman.

The report added that Trump’s White House aides advised him to focus on the bill and getting it through the Senate instead of getting involved in a public feud with Musk.

Tesla shares were up marginally in extended trading on Thursday.

