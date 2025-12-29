Only a small group of crypto stocks, including Semler Scientific and American Bitcoin, posted after-hours gains.

Bitcoin remained rangebound below $90,000, gaining more than 1% over the past 24 hours.

Strategy and Coinbase both edged lower, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits staying in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Ethereum held above $3,000, though Ethereum-linked equities failed to mirror the token’s gains.

Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and other crypto-linked stocks edged lower on Sunday night despite the crypto market’s recovery over the weekend.

Bitcoin (BTC), while still rangebound below the $90,000 mark, rose 1.4% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $89,000 at the the time of writing with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the apex cryptocurrency trending in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Meanwhile, MSTR’s stock edged 0.5% lower in after-hours trade. Retail sentiment around the Bitcoin proxy also trended in ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Digital Asset Treasuries Diverge From Token Prices

Ethereum (ETH) proxy Bitmine Immersion Technlogies’ stock fell 0.74% in after hours trade. It was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the Tom Lee-backed company trended in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price gained 1.9% in the last 24 hours, keeping above $3,000 on Sunday night. Retail sentiment around the token remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day as chatter dipped to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels.

Binance Coin digital asset treasury (DAT) CEA Industries (BNC) led losses among crypto-linked stocks in after hours trade. BNC’s stock was down 4.5% on Sunday night with retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits trending in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day with chatter dropping to ‘extremely low’ from ‘low’ levels.

BNB’s price, on the other hand, gained nearly 3% in the last 24 hours and retail sentiment around the token also fared better than other major tokens, trending in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day with chatter at ‘normal’ levels.

Handful Buck The Trend

Most crypto-linked stocks were in the red in after-hours trade except Semler Scientific (SMLR), Trump brothers-backed American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), and Strive Asset Management (ASST).

SMLR’s stock showed the highest gains, up 1.83% in after-hours trade. Retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits fell to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past day as chatter dipped to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels.

ABTC’s stock rose more than 1% in after-hours trade. Retail sentiment around the firm on Stocktwits trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, as chatter fell to ‘extremely low’ from ‘low’ levels.

ASST’s stock gained around 1% in after-hours trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company trended in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Among crypto exchanges, COIN’s stock edged 0.4% lower in after-hours trade, Peter Thiel-backed Bullish (BLSH) fell 0.6% and Gemini (GEMI) traded flat.

