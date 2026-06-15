Microsoft faces a proposed class-action lawsuit from shareholders alleging the company defrauded investors by masking a slowdown in its Azure cloud business.

The lawsuit follows a January 2026 earnings report that triggered a 10% single-day stock plunge, erasing $357 billion in Microsoft's market value.

Shareholders allege executives hid the fact that crucial Azure cloud growth was decelerating due to capacity constraints

53 out of 56 analysts rate the stock ‘buy’ and three ‘hold’ with an average 12-month price target of $561.4 per share, a near 40% upside.

Microsoft Corp. was hit with a proposed shareholder class-action lawsuit on June 12, accusing the technology giant of concealing a slowdown in its core cloud business while ramping up billions of dollars in unmapped artificial intelligence expenditures.

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Despite the lawsuit, MSFT stock gained about 2.3% in Monday’s afternoon trading.

The lawsuit, initiated by a Michigan-based police and fire pension fund, was filed in Seattle federal court on the back of a 10% drop in share prices following its quarterly earnings release in January. The drop wiped out roughly $357 billion in market value in its largest single-day market decline in nearly six years.

The legal complaint names several high-ranking Microsoft executives as defendants, including Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood. Representatives for the Redmond, Washington-based company did not immediately return requests for comment.

MSFT Lawsuit: Unmet Forecasts And Surging Expenses

According to the lawsuit, Microsoft aggressively promoted its AI developments, specifically its "Copilot" assistant and close financial alliance with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, to artificially boost investor optimism. Concurrently, the firm allegedly understated the severe infrastructure strain and capital risks attached to these multi-billion-dollar investments.

The friction became apparent when Microsoft published its second-quarter fiscal results in late January. While the company reported a 39% revenue increase for its flagship Azure cloud business, the metric marked a deceleration from 40% in the preceding quarter. Furthermore, management projected that Azure growth would cool even further to 37% or 38% in the early months of 2026.

Compounding investor concerns, Microsoft disclosed that its quarterly capital expenditure had swelled to $37.5 billion—a 66% spike year-over-year that easily outpaced Wall Street projections of $34.3 billion.

The legal complaint details that Microsoft later attributed the decelerating Azure growth to a lack of computational capacity. The company had quietly diverted vital central and graphics processing units (CPUs and GPUs) away from its core cloud business to feed AI research and development.

MSFT’s Recent Lawsuits

The investor fraud complaint adds to a mounting stack of high-stakes legal battles for the tech giant across multiple global jurisdictions:

In April 2026, a London tribunal ruled that Microsoft must face a $2.8-billion mass-action lawsuit. Brought on behalf of nearly 60,000 British enterprises, the case alleges that Microsoft engaged in anti-competitive behavior by overcharging businesses to run its Windows Server software on rival cloud infrastructure managed by Amazon and Google.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused OpenAI’s Altman of breaching a non-profit contract, and also accused Microsoft of aiding and abetting OpenAI in its allegedly improper transition to a more for-profit model. Musk had filed the case in February 2024. However, the verdict was passed in May 2026 in favor of OpenAI.

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has gained 27% over the past week and soared over 1000% over the past year.

MSFT stock has lost about 17.5% year-to-date.

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