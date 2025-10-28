The agreement coincides with OpenAI’s transition to a public benefit corporation.

OpenAI (OPENAI) announced on Tuesday that it is renewing and expanding its partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), solidifying the technology giant’s role as a major shareholder in the AI startup.

MSFT’s stock gained more than 3.5% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment around the company moving higher within ‘bullish’ territory as chatter jumped to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels over the past day. Retail sentiment around OPENAI, which is not a publicly traded company, remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Under the new agreement, Microsoft holds approximately a 27% stake in OpenAI Group PBC, including shares held by employees, investors, and the OpenAI Foundation, valuing the stake at roughly $135 billion. The agreement coincides with OpenAI’s transition to a public benefit corporation (PBC).

Microsoft retains exclusive IP rights and Azure API exclusivity until artificial general intelligence (AGI) is reached, with certain rights extending through 2032. The company also maintains research IP until AGI verification or 2030, while consumer hardware IP remains outside this arrangement. OpenAI will buy an additional $250 billion in Azure services, though Microsoft no longer holds the right of first refusal as the startup’s sole compute provider.

