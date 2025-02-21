MP Materials Tops Q4 Revenue Estimates, Kicks Off Auto-Grade Magnet Production Trial — Retail Traders Buy In

The Las Vegas, Nevada-headquartered company produced 11,478 metric tons of rare earth oxides during the quarter despite disruptions caused due to maintenance shutdowns.

MP Materials Tops Q4 Revenue Estimates, Kicks Off Auto-Grade Magnet Production Trial — Retail Traders Buy In
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) fourth-quarter revenue edged past Wall Street estimates, but the company’s shares edged lower by 0.1% in after-hours trading as the company posted a loss of $0.12 per share during the quarter.

MP Materials posted $61 million in Q4 revenue, growing 48% year-on-year (YoY), compared to Wall Street estimates of $52.57 million.

The rare earth materials company posted a decline in its earnings per share (EPS) during the quarter – it posted a loss of $0.12 per share, compared to an estimate of $0.13 loss per share. During the same period last year, its loss per share stood at $0.02.

MP Materials noted that the rise in losses is due to elevated costs in the materials segment due to an initial ramp up of production of separated products.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-headquartered company produced 11,478 metric tons of rare earth oxides during the quarter despite disruptions caused due to maintenance shutdowns. The company’s CEO, James Litinsky, called 2024 a “terrific year of execution.”

“We achieved record upstream and midstream production at Mountain Pass and, in the fourth quarter, commenced commercial production of NdPr metal and trial production of automotive-grade magnets at Independence,” he added.

Mountain Pass is the only operational rare earth mine and processing facility in the U.S.

The company has started commercial production of neodymium-praseodymium metal, a key material used in high-performance applications such as permanent magnets for electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and the aerospace industry.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the MP Materials stock soared, hovering in the ‘bullish’ (70/100) territory after being ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volume surged, too.

MP retail sentiment.jpg MP sentiment and message volume February 20, 2025, as of 10:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user hoped that the stock would gain when markets open on Friday.

MP Materials stock has gained 43% in the past year, but its surge in the past six months has been far more stellar, with gains of 88%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AI, Crypto, Cannabis Or EVs? Retail Investors Pick Their Top Speculative Bet For 2025

AI, Crypto, Cannabis Or EVs? Retail Investors Pick Their Top Speculative Bet For 2025

Akamai Stock Tanks After-Hours As Disappointing Guidance Outweighs Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Sours

Akamai Stock Tanks After-Hours As Disappointing Guidance Outweighs Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Sours

Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Buffett Effect: Most Occidental Retail Traders Admit Oracle Of Omaha Has 'Significant’ Effect On Their Decisions

Buffett Effect: Most Occidental Retail Traders Admit Oracle Of Omaha Has 'Significant’ Effect On Their Decisions

Ardelyx Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Drug Sales Outlook: Retail Gets Big Dose Of Optimism

Ardelyx Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Drug Sales Outlook: Retail Gets Big Dose Of Optimism

Recent Stories

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported vkp

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home NTI

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home

PHOTOS Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions RBA

(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions

Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details AJR

Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details

Salman Khan's Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH] NTI

Salman Khan’s Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon