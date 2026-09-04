According to a Reuters report, some Chinese suppliers are refusing to ship rare earth materials to U.S. customers, ahead of President Xi Jinping’s U.S. visit later this month.

Chinese suppliers have reportedly declined shipments since early August, fearing repercussions from Beijing.

USA Rare Earth has completed the acquisition of Serra Verde Group.

Last month, the Trump administration finalized a $1.55 billion funding package to develop domestic rare earth supply chains.

Rare earth companies USA Rare Earth (USAR), MP Materials (MP) and Critical Metals (CRML) were in the spotlight on Friday after a report said some Chinese suppliers are refusing to ship rare earths to U.S. customers, just weeks ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s planned visit to Washington.

MP shares gained 3.5%, CRML stock climbed 6.2%, while USAR jumped 5% in pre-market trading.

According to a Reuters report, some Chinese suppliers have declined shipments since early August despite receiving export licenses, fearing repercussions from Beijing or that the materials could eventually reach sanctioned users.

Rare Earths A Key Agenda In Trump-Xi Meet

The issue comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit on Sept. 24, where rare-earth supplies are expected to feature on the U.S. agenda. The U.S has reportedly pressed China numerous times to honor commitments made in Busan last year, amid a broader tariff war. The White House said in May that China had agreed to address concerns over shortages.

China dominates the global rare-earth supply chain, reportedly accounting for about 70% of the mining and 90% of the processing.

Miners Seek To Cut China Dependence

The tensions could strengthen the case for domestic rare-earth producers. USAR is developing a supply chain designed to reduce dependence on China, including its Round Top project in Texas and its acquisition of Serra Verde Group.

On Thursday, USAR completed the acquisition of Serra Verde, considered the “only scaled producer of all four magnetic and other critical heavy rare earth elements outside Asia,” earlier in the day. The four elements include Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb).

MP Materials mines rare earths at its Mountain Pass operation in California and stopped selling rare-earth concentrate to China in July 2025. It is also expanding U.S. processing and magnet manufacturing, including at its Independence facility in Texas.

Critical Metals, meanwhile, is developing Greenland’s Tanbreez project as a potential Western source of rare earths outside China, although the project is not yet in commercial production.

Last month, the Trump administration finalized a $1.55 billion funding package to develop domestic rare earth supply chains and reduce reliance on China. The package includes equity investment, debt support and long-term purchase commitments.

Retail Sees Upside In MP, USAR, CRML Stocks

Retail sentiment surrounding MP and USAR on Stocktwits trended in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory, while sentiment for CRML remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user was bullish on all three stocks following the report.

View this Stocktwits post

USAR shares have gained around 56% so far this year; MP has climbed 10%, while USAR has added 12% to its value.

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