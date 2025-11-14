The deal includes the sale of its Mosaic mine in Carlsbad, New Mexico, along with all its operations, assets, and liabilities.

The sale includes an initial cash purchase price of $20 million and deferred cash of $10 million payable in three equal annual installments starting in 2029.

Mosaic’s sale is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

The company’s executive vice president of operations said the sale would now concentrate Mosaic’s potash production in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Mosaic Company (MOS) announced on Monday that it is selling its subsidiary Mosaic Potash Carlsbad, Inc., to International Minerals Carlsbad, LLC for $30 million.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This includes the sale of its Mosaic mine in Carlsbad, New Mexico, including all its operations, assets, and liabilities. The deal is structured to include an initial cash purchase price of $20 million and deferred cash of $10 million payable in three equal annual installments starting in 2029.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Following the announcement, MOS shares rose over 2% at the time of writing.

Deal Contours

As per the terms of the deal, International Minerals Carlsbad will gain access to the company’s K-Mag and Dynamate brands and will also take over the asset retirement obligations of Mosaic’s Carlsbad operations. Meanwhile, Mosaic will record a non-cash asset impairment in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

"We are pleased that International Minerals Carlsbad will provide continuity for our Carlsbad employees at the site, and that Mosaic has taken another step to focus on core assets. Our potash production is now entirely focused on our operations in Saskatchewan, Canada, which are expected to continue to generate strong returns," said Karen Swager, Executive Vice President of Operations at Mosaic Company.

Recently, the fertilizer manufacturer idled single superphosphate (SSP) production at its Fospar and Araxá facilities in Brazil due to rising sulfur prices and also stopped all future purchases of sulfur.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MOS stock dropped to the ‘bearish’ territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while message volume changed to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

Shares of Mosaic Company are down about 1% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

