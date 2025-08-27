The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1, reversing from an adjusted loss of $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter, and 24% YoY revenue growth.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) shares jumped in Tuesday’s extended session after the database-as-a-service (DBaaS) solutions provider announced forecast-beating quarterly results and raised the fiscal-year 2026 guidance.

The solid quarterly results drew the attention of CNBC's “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer. The stock picker wondered whether MongoDB’s results would turn the tide against enterprise software companies.

Cramer also used the opportunity to take a swipe at Palantir short-sellers. “You know they are going to buy Palantir off of MongoDB. I mean, like, hey, Alex Karp, ontology, what's not to like? You think this stock isn't headed to $200 anymore?”

“Think again. Bears didn't see Mongo coming!”

MongoDB stock climbed 30.36% in Tuesday’s after-hours, as investors reacted to the New York-based company’s earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026.

If the gains are sustained in Wednesday’s session, the stock is on track to record its biggest ever single-day gain, according to Koyfin.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1, reversing from an adjusted loss of $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed 24% year-over-year (YoY) to $591.4 million. Subscription revenue (about 97% of the total) climbed 23% YoY.

The bottom and top-line results exceeded the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus of $0.66 and $553.23 million.

CEO Dev Ittycheria said, “MongoDB delivered strong second quarter results across the board, highlighted by Atlas revenue growth accelerating to 29% and adding over 5,000 customers year-to-date, the highest ever in the first half of the year.”

“Many of our recently added customers are building AI applications, underscoring how our value proposition is resonating in the AI era and why MongoDB is emerging as a key component of the AI infrastructure stack."

Citing the strong results, MongoDB raised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion, up from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. It now expects adjusted EPS of $3.64 to $3.73, up from its previous estimate of $2.94 to $3.12 per share.The annual guidance is well ahead of the consensus estimates of $2.286 and $3.09, respectively.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $587 million to $592 million and adjusted EPS of $0.76 to $0.79, ahead of the consensus estimates of $581.98 million and $0.70.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward MongoDB stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100) by late Tuesday from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The message volume also increased to ‘extremely high’ levels.

MDB sentiment and message volume as of 9:45 p.m. ET, Aug. 26 | source: Stocktwits

The stock was among the top five trending equity tickers on the platform.

MongDB stock is down about 8% this year. The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $272.21, implying 27% upside potential.

