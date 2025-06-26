RFK Jr.'s newly appointed CDC panel, half of whom oppose vaccines, prepares to review key data on COVID, RSV, and flu shots.

Retail investor chatter around vaccine makers Novavax, Moderna, and Pfizer rose on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched CDC vaccine advisory meeting.

At Wednesday’s close, Novavax closed down 0.2% at $6.48 and slipped 1.2% after hours.

Moderna rose 0.2% to $26.86 but dipped 0.4% post-market, while Pfizer fell 0.2% to $24.26 and was flat in after-hours trading.

It’s the panel’s first gathering since U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed all previous members and appointed eight new ones, half of whom have publicly questioned vaccines in the past.

The meeting, set for June 25–26, will examine available data on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu vaccines.

It’s also expected to revisit the use of thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative found in certain vaccine vials.

With a newly reshaped panel in place, retail investors are speculating whether the CDC’s tone on vaccines might shift.

On Stocktwits, chatter picked up notably.

Message volume for Moderna climbed 48% over the past 24 hours, while it ticked up 40% for Novavax and 10% for Pfizer.

The increase indicates traders are watching to see how the meeting may impact policy or sentiment surrounding the big three COVID-19 vaccine makers.

Retail sentiment on all three stocks — Novavax, Moderna, and Pfizer — remained ‘bearish’ late Wednesday.

Moderna’s updated vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, gained FDA approval in May for adults over 65. Its predecessor, Spikevax, generated $1.8 billion in sales last year.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine generated $5.35 billion in 2024, another top seller among COVID-19 products.

Novavax’s long-delayed shot, Nuvaxovid, finally won U.S. approval this year. It earned $682 million in total revenue for 2024, including licensing income.

Year-to-date, Pfizer shares are down 8.8%, Moderna has dropped 36.1%, and Novavax is lower by 24.4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.