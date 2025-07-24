The company stated that the new guidance includes its estimates of production impacts related to current tariffs imposed on complete vehicles imported into the United States and tariffs on imported vehicle components used in U.S. vehicle production.

Autonomous driving technology company Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday increased its full-year revenue guidance and lowered its operating loss forecast, citing continued strength in supply-demand dynamics and increased demand for its autonomous driving chips.

“Stronger visibility on industry supply-demand alignment since late-April supports our decision to raise the full-year outlook, while we continue to maintain a conservative stance given the broader macro environment,” said Mobileye President and CEO Amnon Shashua, while also predicting an “inflection” in the company’s growth trajectory in 2027.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Mobileye jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

The company now expects revenue of $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion for the full year 2025, up from its previous guidance range of $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion.

Operating loss is expected to be between $512 million and $436 million for the year, which is narrower than the company’s previous estimate of $574 million to $489 million in operating loss.

The company stated that the new guidance includes its estimates of production impacts related to current tariffs imposed on complete vehicles imported into the United States, as well as tariffs on imported vehicle components used in U.S. vehicle production. However, the company said it assumes no further tariff developments or increases.

For the second quarter, the company reported a 15% increase in revenue to $506 million, surpassing an analyst estimate of $495.91 million, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company attributed the rise in revenue to strong demand for its EyeQ System-on-Chip, a custom hardware and software solution designed explicitly for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and self-driving systems.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.13, compared to $0.09 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an expected $0.11.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock is still a “bit expensive” and added that they would like a cheaper entry point.

Mobileye had $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents and zero debt as of June 28, 2025.

MBLY stock is down by 20% this year and by about 29% over the past 12 months.

