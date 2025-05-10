Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surged, with users expressing optimism about the merger’s success, despite a pullback in after-hours trading.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc saw its shares rise to the highest levels in nearly two months after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company announced the board’s approval of its planned acquisition of SKNY Pharmaceuticals Inc, a deal valued at over $60 million.

The acquisition, which still requires approval from MIRA and SKNY’s shareholders, has been valued based on third-party analysis conducted by Moore Financial Consulting.

SKNY Pharmaceuticals has an enterprise value of approximately $30.5 million, while MIRA's value stands at $30 million, bringing the combined enterprise value to over $60 million.

Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals have gained 8.7% year-to-date, closing at $1.25 on Thursday, before dipping 6.4% in after-hours trading.

MIRA CEO Erez Aminov emphasized that the merger combines two robust pipelines and a unified strategy, with a focus on developing therapies for obesity and nicotine dependence.

Under the terms of the merger, SKNY is required to hold at least $5 million in cash or other assets to be transferred at closing.

MIRA is preparing to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to seek shareholder approval for the deal.

SKNY Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound, SKNY-1, is being developed as a next-generation oral therapeutic targeting CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors, as well as monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B), which plays a key role in dopamine metabolism and addiction regulation.

The compound is being evaluated for its potential to address both metabolic dysfunction and nicotine dependence, with applications in two high-value therapeutic areas.

MIRA’s leadership views the addition of SKNY-1 to its pipeline as a key step in positioning the company to capitalize on these growing markets. Dr. Itzchak Angel, MIRA’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Itzchak Angel, said the pharmacological profile of SKNY-1 could make it an effective treatment for both addiction and metabolic disorders.

Early data from the compound’s development has been promising, according to Angel.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was described as 'bullish' amid a 1,350% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user noted that the merger would be a significant win, expressing confidence that shareholders from both companies would approve, while another shared frustration over a pre-market entry at $1.70, followed by an immediate pullback.

The stock has risen 8.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<