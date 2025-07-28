Car makers can now utilize data that has already been processed by MicroVision’s lidar sensors, making it easier and faster to integrate advanced safety and driving features into their vehicles.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS), a lidar and perception technology company, announced on Monday that its MOVIA sensor suite is now compatible with the Nvidia DRIVE AGX platform.

Following the news, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ (76/100) territory, amid ‘high’ (70/100) message volume levels, despite the stock trading over 3% lower on Monday afternoon.

MVIS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said Microvision’s product line offers more flexibility to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Another user lauded the compatibility with Nvidia’s platform.

The stock experienced a 32% increase in user message count in the last 24 hours.

Glen DeVos, Chief Technology Officer at MicroVision, said the integration enables OEMs in the automotive sector to utilize pre-processed point cloud data directly from MicroVision’s lidar hardware for autonomous and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) applications.

This minimizes integration friction for customers while enhancing safety-critical functions.

"Our fully industrialized, solid state MOVIA L sensor is specifically designed for commercial trucking, and our MOVIA S sensor is expected to deliver high performance at a very competitive price, particularly for the high volumes of the automotive industry,” said Glen DeVos.

MicroVision aims to simplify sensor integration in vehicles by linking its technology with Nvidia's AI platform, helping automakers improve perception systems more efficiently.

DeVos noted this could unlock new growth opportunities for MicroVision across both existing and emerging automotive programs.

The company develops integrated lidar and perception software to enhance safety and automation in industries like automotive, robotics, and agriculture.

MicroVision stock has declined by over 4% in 2025 and has gained more than 18% in the past 12 months.

