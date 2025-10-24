Microsoft said it would introduce Groups, turning Copilot into a shared experience.

The 12 new features are part of Copilot’s fall release, Microsoft said.

Microsoft (MSFT) said on Thursday that it was unveiling 12 new Copilot features to make the AI assistant more personal, useful, and connected to people, including a new voice mode called Mico.

Retail sentiment on Microsoft remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of Microsoft were up 0.5% in afternoon trading.

New Features In Copilot

Microsoft said it was introducing Groups, which would turn Copilot into a shared experience, letting one collaborate in real time to brainstorm, co-write, plan, and study together.

The company added that the new voice character, Mico, “is expressive, customizable, and warm.” This optional visual presence listens, reacts, and even changes colors to reflect one's interactions, making voice conversations “feel more natural.”

Microsoft said that with the connectors feature, Copilot will bring most of a person’s content within reach by linking services like OneDrive, Outlook, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar, as well as Copilot.

The company stated that, among other features, it would introduce Copilot Mode in Edge, which is evolving into an AI-powered browser. Copilot, with user permission, will be allowed to see and reason over a person’s open tabs, summarize and compare information, and even take actions like booking a hotel or filling out forms.

Availability Of New Copilot Features

Microsoft said that all the new updates are live now in the United States. The company added that it would roll out quickly across the U.K., Canada, and beyond in the next few weeks.

“It brings people together in shared chats, helps you learn with voice and visuals, and shows up with warmth, personality and even an appearance: Mico,” said Mustafa Suleyman, the company’s AI CEO.

Shares of Microsoft have gained over 24% this year.

