Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will now cost $30 per month, up from $20, with users gaining access to over 400 games and an enhanced selection of titles on release day.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Wednesday a 50% price hike for the top-tier Xbox Game Pass subscription, as it rolled out upgrades across its game subscription service.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In its announcement, Microsoft stated that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will now cost $30 a month, up from $20. The company said this tier will provide users with access to over 400 games and an improved selection of titles on release day, along with better cloud streaming quality.

Microsoft’s shares were down more than 1% in Wednesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory.

“As we continue to evolve Xbox Game Pass, we’re focused on delivering more value, more benefits, and more great games across every plan,” Microsoft said in its announcement on Wednesday. The prices of the other two tiers of Game Pass, now renamed to Essential and Premium, remain unchanged, at $10 and $15 per month, respectively.

Microsoft also stated that users will now be able to play games with Essential and Premium subscriptions across personal computers, consoles, and via cloud streaming. The Ultimate tier already supported all three gaming modes, and subscribers will now be able to game via cloud streaming at 1440p quality, according to the company.

To further sweeten the deal for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, Microsoft announced that starting November 18, Fortnite Crew, which is typically $12 per month, will be included in the subscription. Users will also get access to Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks per month, and more. Microsoft also said that Ultimate subscribers can now earn up to $100 per year in the Xbox Store just by playing games.

MSFT stock is up 22% year-to-date as well as over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<