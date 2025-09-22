Micron had said it expects revenue of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, and an adjusted earnings per share of $2.50, plus or minus $0.15 for the fourth quarter.

Micron Technology (MU) stock received a revised price target from Stifel, which raised its target to $173 from $145 ahead of the company’s quarterly results on Tuesday, noting sustained gross margin expansion due to the "significant drawdown" in memory inventory exiting the August quarter.

Stifel maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Micron, according to TheFly. Micron said it expects revenue of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, and an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50, plus or minus $0.15, compared to Wall Street expectations of $11.08 billion and $2.85, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

