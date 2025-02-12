Micron Stock Falls as CFO Maintains Q2 Outlook, Warns of Margin Pressure in Q3: Retail Eyes Buying Opportunity

CFO Mark Murphy cautioned that third-quarter gross margins are expected to decline “by a few hundred basis points sequentially” due to shifts in Micron’s customer mix and broader industry conditions.

Micron Stock Falls as CFO Maintains Q2 Outlook, Warns of Margin Pressure in Q3: Retail Eyes Buying Opportunity
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares fell more than 3% in morning trading Wednesday after the company’s CFO signaled no changes to its second-quarter (Q2) guidance and warned of margin pressures in the third quarter.

Speaking at the Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech, and Semiconductor Conference, CFO Mark Murphy reiterated Micron's outlook provided on Dec. 18, stating there would be “no change or update,” according to a transcript from Koyfin.

The computer memory manufacturer has forecast adjusted earnings between $1.33 and $1.53 per share for the quarter, with analysts surveyed by Koyfin currently expecting $1.44 per share.

Murphy cautioned that third-quarter gross margins are expected to decline “by a few hundred basis points sequentially” due to shifts in Micron’s customer mix and broader industry conditions.

Looking ahead, he suggested that industry dynamics could support improved margins beyond the fiscal third quarter. He pointed to rising data center demand, better smartphone inventory levels, and reductions in NAND memory supply as potential tailwinds.

“We do see second-half bits being stronger than first-half bits. So these are just stronger signs for our, later in the year, industry conditions,” Murphy said.

Screenshot 2025-02-12 105616.png Micron Technology Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.12 as of 10:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Micron remained in the ‘bullish’ territory accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of chatter. Some investors expressed frustration with Murphy’s remarks, criticizing the company for reinforcing a cautious outlook.

Others consider the stock’s dip as an overreaction.

Despite Wednesday’s decline, Micron shares remain up more than 7% year-to-date.

Read also: Barrick Stock Jumps On Q4 Beat, Doubling Free Cash Flow: Retail Hedges Inflation Blues With Gold’s Safe-Haven Strength

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Biogen Stock Slides To Fresh 12-Year Lows As Profit Outlook Misses, But Retail Snaps Up The Dip

Biogen Stock Slides To Fresh 12-Year Lows As Profit Outlook Misses, But Retail Snaps Up The Dip

Dominion Energy Stock Edges Up Despite Q4 Revenue Miss, But Retail’s Divided

Dominion Energy Stock Edges Up Despite Q4 Revenue Miss, But Retail’s Divided

GlobalFoundries Stock Gains As Morgan Stanley Expresses Optimism Over Long-Term Growth Prospects Post Q4 Results: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Gains As Morgan Stanley Expresses Optimism Over Long-Term Growth Prospects Post Q4 Results: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Barrick Stock Jumps On Q4 Beat, Doubling Free Cash Flow: Retail Hedges Inflation Blues With Gold’s Safe-Haven Strength

Barrick Stock Jumps On Q4 Beat, Doubling Free Cash Flow: Retail Hedges Inflation Blues With Gold’s Safe-Haven Strength

Datadog Analyst Long On Stock Ahead Of Q4 Print, But Retail’s Divided

Datadog Analyst Long On Stock Ahead Of Q4 Print, But Retail’s Divided

Recent Stories

Biogen Stock Slides To Fresh 12-Year Lows As Profit Outlook Misses, But Retail Snaps Up The Dip

Biogen Stock Slides To Fresh 12-Year Lows As Profit Outlook Misses, But Retail Snaps Up The Dip

Dominion Energy Stock Edges Up Despite Q4 Revenue Miss, But Retail’s Divided

Dominion Energy Stock Edges Up Despite Q4 Revenue Miss, But Retail’s Divided

Trump says he spoke with Russia's Putin, vows immediate Ukraine peace talks to 'stop millions of deaths' snt

Trump says he spoke with Russia's Putin, vows immediate Ukraine peace talks to 'stop millions of deaths'

GlobalFoundries Stock Gains As Morgan Stanley Expresses Optimism Over Long-Term Growth Prospects Post Q4 Results: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Gains As Morgan Stanley Expresses Optimism Over Long-Term Growth Prospects Post Q4 Results: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Barrick Stock Jumps On Q4 Beat, Doubling Free Cash Flow: Retail Hedges Inflation Blues With Gold’s Safe-Haven Strength

Barrick Stock Jumps On Q4 Beat, Doubling Free Cash Flow: Retail Hedges Inflation Blues With Gold’s Safe-Haven Strength

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon