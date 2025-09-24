Piper Sandler lifted its price target to $200 from $165, citing Micron’s earnings and forward outlook topped forecasts, driven by solid DRAM demand and stronger-than-expected gross margins.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a surge in bullish sentiment from Wall Street analysts following a robust fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings report that exceeded market expectations on both results and guidance.

The company’s revenue of $11.32 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03 both exceed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 billion and $2.86, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data. Micron anticipates a Q1 revenue of $12.50 billion, plus or minus $300 million, against an estimate of $11.68 billion.

Several firms raised their price targets on the chipmaker, citing growing demand in data centers, positive pricing trends, and momentum in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products.

Piper Sandler lifted its price target to $200 from $165, maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, as per TheFly. The firm noted Micron’s earnings and forward outlook topped forecasts, driven by solid DRAM demand and stronger-than-expected gross margins.

Notably, Micron revealed that its 2026 HBM capacity is nearly sold out, suggesting strong future demand for its high-performance memory products.

Needham also raised its price target to $200 from $150 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm highlighted consistent strength in the data center segment, along with improved performance in other markets.

