Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

The event will cover Adimune, Inc., which focuses on autoimmunity treatments, and subsidiary Pearsanta's planned IPO in 2025.

Published: Feb 21, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) slipped in Thursday’s after-hours session after a more than 7% drop during regular trading. 

Despite the pullback, the penny stock remains up over 45% in the past week as retail interest builds ahead of a key company update.

CEO Amro Albanna is set to host a virtual fireside chat on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11:30 AM ET, where he will discuss corporate developments, subsidiary updates, potential transactions, and pipeline advancements. 

The event will cover subsidiary Adimune, Inc. and its focus on autoimmunity treatments, including Type 1 Diabetes, Psoriasis, and Stiff Person Syndrome.

Albanna will also touch upon another subsidiary, Pearsanta Inc., discussing its progress in early cancer detection and its planned IPO in 2025.

Aditxt, which has lost over 99% of its value in the past year, has been on an acquisition spree to strengthen its portfolio. 

In October, the company outlined its year-end plans, including acquisitions of Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) and Appili Therapeutics (APLIF), which generated $7.8 million in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

With a market cap under $10 million, Aditxt said in October that it is working to clean up its balance sheet, reduce its $19 million in accounts payable, and secure funding to complete its planned acquisitions. 

Albanna previously highlighted the company’s Nasdaq listing, debt reduction, and strategic capital access as critical to its future.

Shares of Aditxt are down over 39% year-to-date. Short interest soared from 0.7% at the beginning of 2025 to 9.3% by the end of last week, according to Koyfin data.

Retail traders will be closely watching Friday’s event for potential catalysts that could drive further price action.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

