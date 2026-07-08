The company has a 2.2-year total liquidity buffer for expected preferred stock dividends and interest, with its USD Reserve covering about 17.4 months of obligations.

Michael Saylor stated that Bitcoin needs to appreciate at an annualized rate of 3.3% for capital gains to fund dividends on Strategy's Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock indefinitely.

Strategy’s chart showed that with a 0% return, Bitcoin gains could cover dividends for 31 years, while a 3.3% return marks the breakeven point for perpetual dividend funding.

This comes as Strategy sold 3,588 Bitcoin for approximately $216 million, the largest sale in its history, to fund dividends and bolster its cash reserves.

Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor defended the economics behind the company's newest preferred stock on Tuesday, saying Bitcoin (BTC) only needs to appreciate at an annualized rate of 3.3% for capital gains on Strategy's holdings to fund dividends on its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) indefinitely under the company's current capital structure. The explanation comes a day after Strategy disclosed its largest-ever Bitcoin sale to help fund preferred dividends and strengthen its cash reserves.

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"One of the most misunderstood $MSTR metrics is BTC Breakeven ARR," Saylor said Tuesday on X. He added that once "BTC appreciates faster than 3.3% over time," capital gains "can fund $STRC dividends indefinitely."

Source: @@saylor/x

Strategy's official account shared a chart showing Bitcoin's annualized rate of return versus years of dividend coverage, and noted that Bitcoin capital gains fund STRC credit dividends. Saylor’s comment explained the post.

The Math Behind Breakeven ARR

The chart showed that with a 0% annualized rate of return for Bitcoin, existing Bitcoin gains would cover STRC dividends for 31 years. Once Bitcoin’s annualized return reaches 3.3%, the point labeled ‘BTC Breakeven ARR’, capital gains alone will be sufficient to pay the dividend in perpetuity, if Strategy’s capital structure remains unchanged. However, the chart stated that it was not meant to be taken as an investment in MSTR or other securities, and that results "may vary materially."

Strategy’s Total Liquidity Buffer Stands At 2.2 Years

Strategy has been selling BTC to fund its Stretch dividends. The firm announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday that it sold 3,588 Bitcoin for approximately $216 million, the largest one-time Bitcoin sale in the company’s history.

The transaction was conducted at an average price of approximately $60,200 per coin, significantly lower than Strategy’s average acquisition cost of $75,476, according to the filing. The proceeds were used to pay quarterly dividends on the company's Digital Credit preferred securities and to top up its cash reserve of $2.55 billion, the filing showed.

Strategy has been aggressively buying Bitcoin since 2020, using equity and debt instruments to finance the purchases. Some of those obligations are maturing, and the company has decided to draw on part of its reserves.

As of early July 2026, Strategy has a total liquidity buffer equal to approximately 2.2 years of current annual expected preferred stock dividend payments and interest expense. The company’s standalone USD Reserve alone is sufficient to cover around 17.4 months’ worth of these obligations.

MSTR’s price closed down over ​​3% on Tuesday. The stock was also down over 3% in pre-market trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR dropped to ‘bullish’ from the ‘extremely bullish’ zone over the past day. Chatter around it also dropped to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels.

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