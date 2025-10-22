The layoffs aim to streamline decision-making and boost efficiency.

The newly formed TBD Lab remains unaffected and will continue growing.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is reportedly slashing about 600 positions from its artificial‑intelligence unit as part of a larger effort to streamline its operations.

According to a CNBC report, a company spokesperson confirmed the move. The plan is likely to affect roles across the tech giant’s AI infrastructure, product, and research teams.

What Does The Memo Say?

The reduction comes from an internal memo circulated by newly appointed Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, who joined the company in June, as per an Axios report.

The cuts span several hundred jobs within Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, including areas tied to its earlier research group Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR), and exclude the newly formed TBD Lab, which will continue to expand, said the report.

"By reducing the size of our team, fewer conversations will be required to make a decision, and each person will be more load-bearing and have more scope and impact.” -Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer, Meta

The move comes at a time when technology firms look to sharpen their competitive edge in the age of AI‑driven innovation.

Meta’s AI Bet

In June, Meta acquired a 49% stake in enterprise-focused AI startup Scale AI for $14.3 billion. As part of the deal, Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang joined Meta to lead its new superintelligence unit.

On October 15, the company announced a $1.5 billion investment to build a data center in El Paso.

Meta Platforms’ stock has gained over 26% in the last 12 months.

