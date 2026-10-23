Meta's aggressive artificial intelligence investments have driven its free cash flow into negative territory.

Meta shares dropped roughly 6% on Thursday following third-quarter earnings that revealed a negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion.

Investor anxiety regarding the tech giant's heavy AI spending pushed the prices of its five-year credit default swaps to historic highs.

To support future growth and secure CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s retention amidst proposed state tax changes, Meta introduced a new class of nonvoting common stock.

Meta Platforms (META) share price eased about 6% on Thursday as investors turned anxious over the Instagram maker’s negative cash flow amid elevated capex to fund its AI ambitions.

The social media titan posted negative free cash flow while raising its baseline capital expenditure projections in its quarterly earnings filed after-hours on Wednesday, fueling Wall Street's scrutiny over ballooning technology costs.

Soaring Capital Expenditures And Negative Cash Flow

Meta reported that its free cash flow fell to negative $2.12 billion during the quarter. Compounding these numbers, the company updated its full-year capital expenditure forecast, raising the floor of its projected spending range from $130 billion up to between $135 billion and $145 billion. These figures highlight an aggressive, capital-heavy strategy as the company races to scale its AI infrastructure.

The cost of insuring against debt default also escalated, with the spread on Meta's five-year credit default swaps hitting all-time highs on Thursday. Market observers indicated that this spike underscores growing caution among creditors as the tech conglomerate commits unprecedented capital to artificial intelligence.

Restructuring Through A New Stock Class

Alongside its financial disclosures, Meta announced the creation of a new tier of nonvoting Class C common stock. According to the company, the structural addition is intended to maintain its established founder-led governance model while furnishing flexible mechanisms to finance future expansion.

Regulatory filings also shed light on executive governance details, revealing that CEO Mark Zuckerberg had weighed leaving California if the proposed "California Wealth Tax" advanced, which could have triggered a multi-billion-dollar tax obligation tied to his equity holdings.

However, Zuckerberg said he will remain in the state following the implementation of the new stock class.

META Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on META stock has jumped about 400% over the previous trading session.

META stock has lost about 2% year-to-date.

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