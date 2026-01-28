Analyst James Cordwell’s revised outlook stems from a belief that the current stock price does not fully reflect the company’s long-term earnings potential.

Rothschild raised Meta’s price target to $900 from $740.

Analyst James Cordwell suggested Meta’s shares might briefly trade down to the mid-$500s following its fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

The company is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Wednesday.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) received a bullish rating from Rothschild & Co Redburn, which upgraded the tech giant’s stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and considerably increased the price target to $900 from $740.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The new price target implies a potential 36% upside to the stock’s price as of Friday’s closing.

Strategic Valuation View

Analyst James Cordwell’s revised outlook stems from a belief that the current stock price does not fully reflect the company’s long-term earnings potential. While noting that higher near-term costs could depress 2026 earnings estimates, he stated that this creates an opportunity for patient investors.

Meta Platforms’ stock inched 0.5% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

META’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 26, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

In his note, the analyst suggested that Meta’s shares might briefly trade down to the mid-$500s following its fourth-quarter (Q4) results if expenses remain elevated. However, Cordwell highlighted a “disconnect” between the company’s market price and underlying business value, implying more upside than downside from current levels.

Time To Add Position

The upgrade comes ahead of Meta’s fiscal 2026 guidance, which Cordwell anticipates will integrate cost assumptions with limited immediate AI-driven earnings boosts. He stated that this window may be an ideal moment to begin or add to positions.

The company is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Wednesday. Analysts expect a Q4 revenue of $58.410 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $8.19, according to Fiscal AI data.

Meta has been increasing capital spending to build data centers, which are critical to staying competitive in the artificial intelligence race. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has committed to investing at least $600 billion in the U.S. toward building data centers.

META stock has declined 0.2% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<