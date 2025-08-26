According to a Politico report, the company plans to launch a super PAC called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across (Meta) California.

Meta Platforms (META) is reportedly preparing to spend tens of millions of dollars on a new California-based political arm aimed at supporting candidates who favor a lighter regulatory approach to technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

According to a Politico report, the company plans to launch a super PAC called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across (Meta) California. The group will back state-level candidates from either party who prioritize AI innovation over strict regulatory measures, the report said.

“Sacramento’s regulatory environment could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California’s technology leadership at risk,” Meta Vice President of Public Policy Brian Rice, who will lead the PAC alongside fellow policy executive Greg Maurer, told Politico. “This is why we are launching a California super PAC.”

